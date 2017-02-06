Netball: Silver Ferns thrash South Africa

The Silver Ferns have pulled off the two biggest wins of the Quad Series, but the trophy remains elusive.

The New Zealand side this morning rounded out their Quad Series campaign with a huge 70-39 win over South Africa in London. It followed a 24-goal demolition of England last week.

But the results remain tinged with frustration. The Ferns performances over the latter stages of the series only making them further rue their opening loss to Australia.

The Silver Ferns came closer than expected to having a chance to play off for the Quad Series title in the finale, after England nearly pulled off a stunning win over Australia in the earlier match-up.

The Diamonds just edged England 47-46 in a thrilling, and at times feisty, affair.

It was the most life we've seen from the Roses this series, after the English needed extra time to get over South Africa, before copping a 61-37 hiding against the Ferns on Friday.

The Ferns would have been preparing for more of an arm wrestle against South Africa, who, under the guidance of former Australian coach Norma Plummer, have been the big improvers in world netball over the last couple of years.

The Proteas pushed New Zealand hard in the opening period, coming up with some good stops on defence as the Ferns struggled to find their early rhythm. Just three goals separated the two sides at the first break, with the more accurate finishing from shooters Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Maria Tutaia proving the difference.

That proved to be as close as South Africa got all match, as the Ferns became more and more dominant as the match wore on, taking advantage of a tiring South African side, who were perhaps still feeling the effects of the long journey from Durban to London for the final clash.

Despite the big win, there were still elements of their performance the Ferns will be disappointed in - particularly their unforced error rate in the first half.

South Africa remained within six or seven goals for much of the second spell, before the introduction of Bailey Mes into goal shoot helped settle the New Zealand attack.

Mes, who started on the bench after picking up a minor back strain in last week's big win over England, was introduced to the proceedings earlier than expected after Maria Tutaia was forced from the court briefly with a cut to her knee.

Tutaia, who was named player of the match after an impressive 27/34 long-range shooting display, returned just before halftime in place of Selby-Rickit.

Leading 30-18 at halftime, New Zealand coach Janine Southby still didn't feel comfortable to introduce any further changes to the group - instead waiting until mid-way through the third period when her side had a more secure foothold in the match.

When the changes did come they came thick and fast, with Southby clearing out her bench over the final 20 minutes of the match, ensuring all 12 players got a run.

The changes included the introduction of 1.92m defender Kelly Jury for just her second test, while young shooter Maia Wilson made her first appearance of the series when she came on at goal shoot in the final five minutes.

The Silver Ferns will round out their UK tour with two tests against Wales this week.

