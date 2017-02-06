Wales overcomes slow start to beat Italy 33-7 in Six Nations

ROME (AP) " Wales overcame a sluggish start for a 33-7 win over Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday, narrowly missing out on a bonus point.
Jonathan Davies, Liam Williams and George North scored tries after the hour mark and Leigh Halfpenny kicked for 18 points as the visitors overturned a 7-3 halftime deficit to match England and Scotland with wins on the tournament's opening weekend.
Edoardo Gori scored a first-half try and Italy ruled the scrum early on but, as has often been the case, the Azzurri appeared to tire as the match wore on and committed a series of errors to let Wales take control.
Williams almost got a fourth try and the bonus point but lost the ball as he went over the line in the final minute.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings