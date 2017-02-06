Darcis beats Zverev as Belgium beats Germany for 1st time

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) " Steve Darcis defeated Alexander Zverev 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (8) to send Belgium into the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinals with an unsurmountable 3-1 lead over Germany on Sunday.

Darcis, the Belgian No. 1 in the absence of David Goffin, rallied after losing the first set and held his nerve when Zverev saved three match points in the tiebreaker to win in just over three hours.

Only pride is at stake in the final rubber later Sunday with Germany now facing a relegation playoff in September.

The 19-year-old Zverev defeated Arthur de Greef for Germany's only point on Friday, before losing with older brother Mischa to Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore in Saturday's doubles.

It's the first time Belgium has beaten Germany in the Davis Cup at the ninth attempt.