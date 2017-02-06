3:32am Mon 6 February
Schlierenzauer injured in qualification for ski flying WCup

OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) " Three-time champion Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria was seriously injured in a fall during qualification for Sunday's ski flying World Cup.

Schlierenzauer soared 201 meters but landed badly and remained motionless before he was carried from the stadium on a stretcher. He was subsequently brought to a local hospital.

It is suspected Schlierenzauer injured his right knee, which he had surgically repaired last April. The 27-year-old had only returned from more than a year out of the World Cup three weeks ago in Wisla.

