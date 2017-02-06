World champ Melbardis wins 1st 4-man bobsled race of season

IGLS, Austria (AP) " World champion Oskars Melbardis of Latvia won a four-man bobsled World Cup race Sunday for his first victory of the season.

After winning the opening heat, driver Melbardis and Daumants Dreiskens, Arvis Vilkaste and Janis Strenga posted the fifth fastest time in the final heat to edge Rico Peter of Switzerland by 0.05 seconds. Steven Holcomb of the United States was one hundredth further behind in third.

World Cup leader Alexander Kasjanov of Russia finished 0.34 behind in ninth after one of his pushers slipped and struggled to get into the sled after the start to their final run.

Johannes Lochner of Germany, who was second in the standings, was disqualified before the opening heat because the runners of his sled were too warm.