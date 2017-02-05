New Zealand vs. Australia scoreboard

8:57pm Sun 5 February
HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Sunday in the third Chappell-Hadlee one-day cricket international between New Zealand and Australia at Seddon Park:

____

Dean Brownlie c Handscomb b Faulkner 63

Tom Latham c Hazlewood b Starc 0

Kane Williamson c Handscomb b Cummins 36

Ross Taylor c Stoinis b Hazlewood 107

Neil Broom c Handscomb b Faulkner 8

Colin Munro c Starc b Hazlewood 3

James Neesham b Hazlewood 1

Mitchell Santner not out 38

Tim Southee b Starc 10

Lockie Ferguson b Starc 0

Trent Boult not out 1

Extras (6lb,7w,1nb) 14

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 281

Overs: 50. Batting time: 232 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-76, 3-176, 4-198, 5-205, 6-209, 7-246, 8-265, 9-265.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-1-62-3 (1w,1nb), Josh Hazlewood 10-0-44-2 (1w), Marcus Stoinis 4-0-22-0, Pat Cummins 10-0-47-1 (5w), Adam Zampa 7-0-41-0, James Faulkner 9-0-59-3.

Aaron Finch c Boult b Williamson 56

Shaun Marsh run out 22

Peter Handscomb b Boult 0

Travis Head c Brownlie b Boult 53

Glenn Maxwell c Latham b Santner 0

Marcus Stoinis c Neesham b Santner 42

James Faulkner c Taylor b Boult 0

Pat Cummins c Santner b Boult 27

Mitchell Starc n ot out 29

Adam Zampa c Taylor b Boult 1

Josh Hazlewood b Boult 4

Extras (12lb,11w) 23

TOTAL (all out) 257

Overs: 47. Batting time: 205 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-44, 3-119, 4-120, 5-173, 6-174, 7-198, 8-249, 9-253, 10-257.

Bowling: Tim Southee 8-0-39-0 (7w), Trent Boult 10-1-33-6 (1w), Lockie Ferguson 9-1-62-0 (2w), James Neesham 3-0-17-0 (1w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-50-2, Kane Williamson 7-0-44-1 (1w)

Toss: New Zealand.

Result: New Zealand won by 24 runs.

Series: New Zealand wins the three-match series 2-0.

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka, and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

