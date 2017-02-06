Racing: Ownership group aim at the Million

Less than a week into the operation of the newly-formed New Zealand Chinese Jockey Club and thoughts have already turned to a dream result at next year's Karaka Million meeting at Ellerslie.

Club CEO Alan Fu has outlined an ambitious plan that could see one or both of the two colts purchased on behalf the club at this year's NZB National Yearling Sale series representing their owners in the $1m Karaka Million in 2018.

A group of private investors has established the New Zealand Chinese Jockey Club to cater for the high level of interest in racehorse ownership by the Chinese community in New Zealand and internationally. Officially launched on Karaka Million night a week ago, club members didn't have long to wait for their first acquisition when Te Akau Racing's David Ellis secured an athletic Power colt for $120,000 from the Cambridge Stud draft on the first day of the Premier session at Karaka.

Ruakaka trainer Donna Logan has also been entrusted to work on behalf of the club and she made her presence felt when she set the top price during the Festival session yesterday when she paid $90,000 for a strapping Super Easy colt from the Hallmark Stud draft.

"We are very excited as both of the horses that have been bought on the club's behalf look like real two-year-old prospects," said Fu.

"Donna had indicated she was very keen to buy the Super Easy colt and when I saw him I could see why. He is a lovely big colt who has a real presence about him.

"The colt that David Ellis bought on the first day of the sale also looks a real runner."

Fu is hopeful the colts will match performance with their looks as he plans for the anniversary of the club next year.

