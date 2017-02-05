8:38pm Sun 5 February
Australia's Damien Howson wins Herald Sun Tour

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Australia's Damien Howson defended his overall lead to win the Herald Sun cycle tour on Sunday, repelling the challenge of three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

Britain's Ian Stannard won Sunday's fourth and final stage over 121 kilometers (75 miles), just north of Melbourne, outlasting New Zealand's Aaron Gate.

Froome, riding for Britain's Team Sky, started the last stage more than a minute behind Howson but was unable to make up any time despite launching a challenge. Froome finished sixth overall with Australia's Jai Hindley finishing runner-up to Howson.

