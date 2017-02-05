Chan Sun Jung has 1st round KO of Bermudez in return to UFC

HOUSTON (AP) " After a 3 1/2-year absence from the UFC, Chan Sun Jung looked like he never left.

The South Korean featherweight, who left the UFC in 2014 to serve his two-year mandatory military service in his home country, knocked out Dennis Bermudez in the first round at UFC Fight Night 104 Saturday night.

Jung delivered a right uppercut that knocked Bermudez to the ground before delivering multiple right hands that forced referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

Bermudez delivered the most effective blows early in the first round, stunning Jung temporarily. Bermudez entered the bout having won two straight fights and was ranked No. 9 by the UFC in the featherweight division.

Jung is now 4-1 in the UFC, with his only loss coming to featherweight champion Jose Aldo in his last fight before his spell in the military on Aug. 3, 2013. Overall, Jung is 14-4 as a professional.

In the semi-main event, the previously unbeaten Alexa Grasso lost to veteran Felice Herrig by unanimous decision in a women's strawweight fight. Herrig won her second straight fight.