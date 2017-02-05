National Football League MVPs

The NFL Most Valuable Players named by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

2016 " Matt Ryan, Atlanta, QB

2015 " Cam Newton, Carolina, QB

2014 " Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB

2013 " Peyton Manning, Denver, QB

2012 " Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, RB

2011 " Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB

2010 " Tom Brady, New England, QB

2009 " Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB

2008 " Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB

2007 " Tom Brady, New England, QB

2006 " LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego, RB

2005 " Shaun Alexander, Seattle, RB

2004 " Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB

2003 " Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, and Steve McNair, Tennessee, QBs

2002 " Rich Gannon, Oakland, QB

2001 " Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB

2000 " Marshall Faulk, St. Louis, RB

Continued below.

Related Content Sideswipe: January 23: Failed replacement Double interest rate blow for Kiwibank mortgage holders Your views: Readers' letters

1999 " Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB

1998 " Terrell Davis, Denver, RB

1997 " Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB, and Barry Sanders, Detroit, RB

1996 " Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB

1995 " Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB

1994 " Steve Young, San Francisco, QB

1993 " Emmitt Smith, Dallas, RB

1992 " Steve Young, San Francisco, QB

1991 " Thurman Thomas, Buffalo, RB

1990 " Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB

1989 " Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB

1988 " Boomer Esiason, Cincinnati, QB

1987 " John Elway, Denver, QB

1986 " Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants, LB

1985 " Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders, RB

1984 " Dan Marino, Miami, QB

1983 " Joe Theismann, Washington, QB

1982 " Mark Moseley, Washington, PK

1981 " Ken Anderson, Cincinnati, QB

1980 " Brian Sipe, Cleveland, QB

1979 " Earl Campbell, Houston, RB

1978 " Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB

1977 " Walter Payton, Chicago, RB

1976 " Bert Jones, Baltimore, QB

1975 " Fran Tarkenton, Minnesota, QB

1974 " Ken Stabler, Oakland, QB

1973 " O.J. Simpson, Buffalo, RB

1972 " Larry Brown, Washington, RB

1971 " Alan Page, Minnesota, DT

1970 " John Brodie, San Francisco, QB

1969 " Roman Gabriel, Los Angeles Rams, QB

1968 " Earl Morrall, Baltimore, QB

1967 " John Unitas, Baltimore, QB

1966 " Bart Starr, Green Bay, QB

1965 " Jim Brown, Cleveland, RB

1964 " John Unitas, Baltimore, QB

1963 " Y.A. Tittle, New York Giants, QB

1962 " Jim Taylor, Green Bay, RB

1961 " Paul Hornung, Green Bay, RB