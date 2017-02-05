National Football League MVPs

The NFL Most Valuable Players named by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
2016 " Matt Ryan, Atlanta, QB
2015 " Cam Newton, Carolina, QB
2014 " Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB
2013 " Peyton Manning, Denver, QB
2012 " Adrian Peterson, Minnesota, RB
2011 " Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay, QB
2010 " Tom Brady, New England, QB
2009 " Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB
2008 " Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB
2007 " Tom Brady, New England, QB
2006 " LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego, RB
2005 " Shaun Alexander, Seattle, RB
2004 " Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, QB
2003 " Peyton Manning, Indianapolis, and Steve McNair, Tennessee, QBs
2002 " Rich Gannon, Oakland, QB
2001 " Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB
2000 " Marshall Faulk, St. Louis, RB
1999 " Kurt Warner, St. Louis, QB
1998 " Terrell Davis, Denver, RB
1997 " Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB, and Barry Sanders, Detroit, RB
1996 " Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB
1995 " Brett Favre, Green Bay, QB
1994 " Steve Young, San Francisco, QB
1993 " Emmitt Smith, Dallas, RB
1992 " Steve Young, San Francisco, QB
1991 " Thurman Thomas, Buffalo, RB
1990 " Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB
1989 " Joe Montana, San Francisco, QB
1988 " Boomer Esiason, Cincinnati, QB
1987 " John Elway, Denver, QB
1986 " Lawrence Taylor, New York Giants, LB
1985 " Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders, RB
1984 " Dan Marino, Miami, QB
1983 " Joe Theismann, Washington, QB
1982 " Mark Moseley, Washington, PK
1981 " Ken Anderson, Cincinnati, QB
1980 " Brian Sipe, Cleveland, QB
1979 " Earl Campbell, Houston, RB
1978 " Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh, QB
1977 " Walter Payton, Chicago, RB
1976 " Bert Jones, Baltimore, QB
1975 " Fran Tarkenton, Minnesota, QB
1974 " Ken Stabler, Oakland, QB
1973 " O.J. Simpson, Buffalo, RB
1972 " Larry Brown, Washington, RB
1971 " Alan Page, Minnesota, DT
1970 " John Brodie, San Francisco, QB
1969 " Roman Gabriel, Los Angeles Rams, QB
1968 " Earl Morrall, Baltimore, QB
1967 " John Unitas, Baltimore, QB
1966 " Bart Starr, Green Bay, QB
1965 " Jim Brown, Cleveland, RB
1964 " John Unitas, Baltimore, QB
1963 " Y.A. Tittle, New York Giants, QB
1962 " Jim Taylor, Green Bay, RB
1961 " Paul Hornung, Green Bay, RB
