Capitals beat Canadiens, Kings defeat Flyers

MONTREAL (AP) " Nicklas Backstrom scored in the third period to help the Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday.

Jay Beagle and Andre Burakovsky also scored for the NHL-leading Capitals (35-11-6). Braden Holtby stopped 20 shots.

Alexander Radulov and Max Pacioretty scored for Montreal (30-16-7) while Carey Price made 27 saves.

With the Capitals leading 2-1 and Radulov in the box for hooking, Backstrom scored his 15th of the season at 5:16 of the third.

KINGS 1, FLYERS 0, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) " Peter Budaj posted his NHL-leading seventh shutout and Jeff Carter scored midway through overtime as Los Angeles won its fifth game in a row.

Budaj, who wasn't even on the Kings' roster on opening night, extended his shutout streak to 144 minutes, 5 seconds. He made 17 saves.

Anze Kopitar set up the winning goal at 2:35 with a backhand pass across the crease to Carter, who whizzed a wrist shot past Michal Neuvirth. It was Carter's 27th goal of the season.

Neuvirth made 27 saves for Philadelphia, including a sensational glove stop in the second period.

AVALANCHE 5, JETS 2

DENVER (AP) " Jarome Iginla had a goal and an assist, leading the Avalanche to a rare win.

Matt Nieto scored twice and Matt Duchene added three assists, helping Colorado stop a nine-game losing streak. Nathan MacKinnon and Carl Soderberg also scored, and Calvin Pickard had 23 saves.

Adam Lowry scored each of Winnipeg's goals.