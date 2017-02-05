US advances to Davis Cup quarters, 3-0 over Switzerland

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) " Jack Sock and Steve Johnson won their doubles match in three sets Saturday, sending the United States to the Davis Cup quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory over Switzerland.

Sock and Johnson, bronze medalists in men's doubles at the Rio Olympics, beat Henri Laaksonen and Adrien Bossel 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Switzerland was without the country's two best players this weekend: 18-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and three-time major champ Stan Wawrinka. Federer won the Australian Open last Sunday night.

The U.S. will travel to Australia for the April quarterfinals. Australia advanced with a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

The Americans are now 158-4 all-time in Davis Cup ties when taking a 2-0 lead. Sock also won a singles match on Friday. Reverse singles will be best-of-three Sunday.