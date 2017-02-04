South Africa-Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at the end of the third one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers:
Niroshan Dickwella c de Kock b Pretorius 74
Upul Tharanga c Pretorius b Rabada 31
Kusal Mendis c Amla b Phehlukwayo 4
Dinesh Chandimal c Morris b Phehlukwayo 4
Dhananjaya de Silva c Amla b Morris 16
Asela Gunaratne c Pretorius b Rabada 2
Sachith Pathirana b Imran Tahir 18
Lahiru Madushanka c du Plessis b Pretorius 0
Suranga Lakmal c Behardien b Pretorius 0
Lahiru Kumara c Rabada b Imran Tahir 5
Lakshan Sandakan not out 0
Extras (3lb, 6w) 9
TOTAL: (all out) 163
Overs: 39.2.
Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-79, 3-89, 4-115, 5-125, 6-149, 7-149, 8-155, 9-158, 10-163.
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 7-0-39-2, Chris Morris 8-0-38-1, Dwaine Pretorius 7-2-19-3, JP Duminy 3-0-17-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 5-0-26-2, Imran Tahir 9.2-2-21-2.
Quinton de Kock b Kumara 8
Hashim Amla run out 34
Faf du Plessis c de Silva b Madushanka 24
AB de Villiers not out 60
JP Duminy not out 28
Extras (1lb, 8w, 1nb) 10
TOTAL: (for 3 wkts) 164
Overs: 32.
Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-58, 3-92.
Did not bat: Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 6-1-23-0, Lahiru Kumara 8-0-49-1, Lahiru Madushanka 4-0-15-1, Lakshan Sandakan 6-0-33-0, Sachith Pathirana 7-0-35-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 1-0-8-0.
Toss: South Africa.
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, South Africa, and Richard Kettleborough, England.
TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth, England.
Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.
Result: South Africa won by 7 wickets.
Series: South Africa leads five-match series 3-0.
