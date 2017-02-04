Latest updates: NRL Nines, day two

Join us here for live updates of Day two of the NRL Nines at Eden Park:

Key times:

Semi final 1 - 4.40pm

Semi final 2 - 5.05pm

Final - 6.40pm

11.00am: Johnson unlikely to play

Shaun Johnson has no contractual obligation to take the field today.

Johnson is an ambassador of the Duco event, and one of the faces of the Nines.

He has been contracted in a separate deal to promote the event - like Johnathan Thurston - but the deal does not include any clauses related to his participation in the Nines.

While there was an expectation from the promoters that he would be part of the team and take the field, the ultimate decision rests with Warriors head coach Stephen Kearney and assistants Steve MacNamara and Stacey Jones, who are running the Nines team.

The halfback sat out both of the Warriors losses on Saturday, with the club saying he was struggling with a hip complaint.

It's unknown if the 26-year-old will take any part in their final match on Sunday against the Dragons.

With nothing riding on the result - as the Warriors are already eliminated from the tournament - it seems unlikely that the Warriors would risk him.

The Warriors' exit is likely to have an impact on the crowd and the atmosphere today, though there remains plenty of interest in Johnathan Thurston and the Cowboys, as well as other popular teams like the Broncos, Eels and Roosters.

- NZ Herald