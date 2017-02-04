England rugby winning streak

2015
W Uruguay 60-3, Manchester, RWC
2016
W Scotland 15-9, 6N
W Italy 40-9, Rome 6N
W Ireland 21-10, London, 6N
W Wales 25-21, London, 6N
W France 31-21, Paris, 6N
W Wales 27-13, London
W Australia 39-28, Brisbane
W Australia 23-7, Melbourne
W Australia 44-40, Sydney
W South Africa 37-21, London
W Fiji 58-15, London
W Argentina 27-14, London
W Australia 37-21, London
2017
W France 19-16, London, 6N
Note: RWCRugby World Cup, 6NSix Nations
