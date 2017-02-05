9:44am Sun 5 February
Davis Cup: Croatia wins doubles to lead Spain 2-1

OSIJEK, Croatia (AP) " Marin Draganja and Nikola Mektic beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez and Marco Lopez 6-7 (6), 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4 to give Croatia a 2-1 lead in their Davis Cup first-round match on Saturday.

Croatia's Franko Skugor won the opening World Group singles Friday against Pablo Carreno Busta and then Roberto Bautista Agut evened the score by beating Ante Pavic.

Croatia, last year's runner-up, is without its four top players " Marin Cilic, Ivo Karlovic, Borna Coric and Ivan Dodig.

Spain is without Rafael Nadal.

