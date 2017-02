Results at the IRB Sydney Sevens tournament

SYDNEY (AP) " Results from the IRB Sydney Sevens rugby tournament on Saturday:

Canada 21, United States 17

New Zealand 19, Australia 0

United States 19, New Zealand 12

Canada 12, Australia 7

New Zealand 24, France 5

United States 17, Ireland 5

Australia 17, Fiji 5

Canada 26, Russia 5

United States 22, Argentina 19

Canada 12, Russia 7

Wales 14, France 12

Fiji 40, Samoa 0

England 19, Kenya 12

South Africa 32, Japan 0

New Zealand 26, Australia 14

Scotland 26, Papua New Guinea 12

Argentina 19, Russia 14

United States 31, Canada 19

France 17, Samoa 14

Wales 28, Fiji 15

England 26, Japan 0

South Africa 14, Kenya 7

New Zealand 31, Papua New Guinea 7

Australia 43, Scotland 14

Russia 17, United States 14

Canada 17, Argentina 17

Wales 7, Samoa 7

Fiji 31, France 7

Kenya 17, Japan 12

England 21, South Africa 15

Australia 26, Papua New Guinea 7

New Zealand 14, Scotland 7

Australia vs. Wales

New Zealand vs. Fiji

England vs Argentina

United States vs. South Africa

