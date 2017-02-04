10:25pm Sat 4 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Davis Cup: France beats Japan 3-0 to reach quarterfinals

TOKYO (AP) " Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut clinched France's Davis Cup World Group first-round match against Japan on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 doubles win over Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama.

France, securing the tie 3-0 ahead of the reverse singles on Sunday, will play either Britain or Canada in the quarterfinals.

Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon gave France a 2-0 lead with singles victories on Friday.

Japan's top-ranked player Kei Nishikori has opted out of the tournament due to a busy schedule.

France holds a 4-0 advantage over Japan in Davis Cup head-to-heads.

Gasquet faces Yoshihito Nishioka and Simon plays Taro Daniel in the reverse singles on Sunday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 04 Feb 2017 23:31:47 Processing Time: 35ms