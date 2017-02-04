Shohei Otani to be taken off Japan's roster for WBC

TOKYO (AP) " Exciting pitcher Shohei Otani will be taken off Japan's 28-man roster for next month's World Baseball Classic.

The 22-year-old initially said he would not be able to pitch for Japan because of an ankle injury while holding out hope he could be used as a batter.

But Japan coach Hiroki Kokubo has decided to replace Otani with another starting pitcher on the final roster, which must be submitted by the Feb. 6 deadline.

Otani, who is in Arizona for spring training with the Nippon Ham Fighters, said: "I thought the condition would improve but I couldn't get better. I feel sorry for dragging out (my decision)."

Otani was tentatively scheduled to start Japan's first WBC game on March 7 in Tokyo against Cuba.

Japan won the inaugural WBC in 2006 and defended its title in 2009. The Dominican Republic won in 2013.