Sock, Isner win first-round Davis Cup matches vs Switzerland

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) " Jack Sock and John Isner gave the United States a sweep of Friday's singles matches in a first-round Davis Cup tie against Switzerland.

Sock, the world's 20th-ranked player, defeated No. 146 Marco Chiudinellli 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 in the first match at Legacy Arena. Isner dropped the first set before rebounding to beat Henri Laaksonen 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

In Saturday's doubles match, Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson play Antoine Bellier and Adrien Bossel. The U.S. would secure the victory and advance to the April quarterfinals against Australia with a win.

Querrey is ranked 27th, Johnson 31st. Bossel is 485th and Bellier No. 598.

Sock says the U.S. team isn't taking anything for granted, adding that in Davis Cup, "every tie almost you see some kind of crazy things happen."