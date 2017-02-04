Morris' goal leads US over Jamaica 1-0, giving Arena win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) " Jordan Morris scored in the 59th minute, and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 Friday night to give Bruce Arena the first win of his second stint as national team coach.

With the U.S. scoreless streak at 280 minutes, Benny Feilhaber took a 20-yard pass from Dax McCarty and played the ball to Morris with a back-heel pass. Morris returned the ball to Feilhaber, who was making his first start in five years.

Feilhaber dribbled into the penalty area and pushed the ball back to Morris. The 22-year-old forward, last season's Major League Soccer Rookie of the Year, took a touch and beat goalkeeper Ryan Thompson inside the near post with a right-footed shot from 8 yards. It was the second international goal for Morris, who also scored against Mexico in an April 2015 exhibition.

Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November and changed nine starters from his return match, a 0-0 tie against Serbia last weekend.

After starting 0-2 final round of World Cup qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean, the U.S. resumes the hexagonal March 24 against Honduras in San Jose, California, then plays four days later at Panama.