Davis Cup: Croatia and Spain 1-1

OSIJEK, Croatia (AP) " Croatia and Spain are 1-1 after the opening singles in their Davis Cup first-round tie.

Croatia's Franko Skugor beat Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), then Roberto Bautista Agut evened the score by beating Ante Pavic 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Croatia, last year's runner-up, is without its three top players, Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, and Ivan Dodig.

Spain is without Rafael Nadal.