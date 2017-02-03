10:33am Sat 4 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Davis Cup: Croatia and Spain 1-1

OSIJEK, Croatia (AP) " Croatia and Spain are 1-1 after the opening singles in their Davis Cup first-round tie.

Croatia's Franko Skugor beat Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), then Roberto Bautista Agut evened the score by beating Ante Pavic 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Croatia, last year's runner-up, is without its three top players, Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, and Ivan Dodig.

Spain is without Rafael Nadal.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Feb 2017 10:33:09 Processing Time: 186ms