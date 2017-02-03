Latest updates: NRL Nines, day one

The latest updates from the NRL Nines at Eden Park:

Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles 1.15pm

Warriors v Paramatta Eels 5.10pm

12.20pm - Hayne Playne takes flight

Jarryd Hayne's Gold Coast Titans got off to a winning start with a dominant 25-4 win over the Cronulla Sharks.

Hayne crossed for his first Nines try and the Titans third in a dominant first-half, when he leapt above a Sharks player to steal an awkward bouncing ball and plant it down out wide to make it 17-0.

The Sharks pegged one back but that was as close as they came to mounting a comeback.

Less than an hour before the game, the 'Hayne Playne' and former San Francisco 49er took time to stop for a quick chat and photo with the young son of Australian league great Andrew Johns.

@GCTitans star Jarryd Hayne stops for a chat and pic with Andrew Johns young son #NRLAKL9s

Perfect conditions at Eden Park for the fourth edition of the #nrlakl9s

11.36am - Perfect conditions for footy

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth edition of the NRL Auckland Nines from Eden Park.

Auckland has turned on a great day with warm and sunny conditions greeting fans as they make their way into Eden Park ahead of the tournament's first match at midday, between last year's NRL grand final winners the Cronulla Sharks and Jarryd Hayne's Gold Coast Titans.

Warriors fans won't have to wait long to see their team - and returning captain Ruben Wiki - in action with the local side taking on Manly in the fourth game of the afternoon.

Plenty of interest surrounds the sixth game, with Benji Marshall making his first appearance in Broncos colours when they face a youthful Melbourne Storm team.

That clash is followed by Jonathan Thurston's first Nines outing with his North Queensland Cowboys taking on the Sydney Roosters.

Trans-tasman rivalry then begins halfway through the day's schedule, with New Zealand's Kiwi Ferns women's side taking on the Australian Jillaroos in the first of three tests, with two more following tomorrow.

The action will continue with each side playing a second match throughout the late afternoon.

It's sure to be a packed house when the Warriors run out to play the Parramatta Eels in a replay of last year's tournament decider at 5.10pm while the final game of the day between fierce rivals the Roosters and Rabbitohs kicks-off at 7pm.

Strap yourselves in for another terrific day of footy!

11am: Here we go again

By Michael Burgess

As much as the Warriors have tried avoid the pressure and hype heading into the NRL Nines, reality will bite at 1.15pm today.

When the Warriors take the field against Manly in their first game of the tournament, all the expectation and hope of a large hometown crowd will come flooding back.

On the same day that Guns N' Roses are in Auckland, there will also be an `Appetite for Destruction' around Eden Park, as more than 30,000 fans hope that the Nines trophy can finally be won by the Warriors.

Sure, everybody knows that performance in the festival tournament is basically irrelevant in the context of the NRL season. That was proven again last year, when the Warriors reached the final of the Nines then flopped badly at the start of their NRL campaign, losing four of their first six games.

But somehow, that all gets forgotten around this time every year, as Warriors' success in the Nines becomes paramount.

Their progress also tends to make or break the atmosphere at the event; in 2015 half the crowd left by mid-afternoon on the Sunday, as the Warriors exited at the quarter final stage whereas in 2014 and 2016 the carnival continued until early evening on the second day.

This weekend might also be the Warriors' penultimate chance to win the event on home soil, with Auckland's five year hosting deal expiring in 2018. The NRL have said all the right things about their great relationship with ATEED, and their respect for Duco's work in getting the event underway, but there is a suspicion that the deep pockets of the state governments across the Tasman might prevail.

And as much as the Warriors have tried to downplay their emphasis on the Nines this year, a strong performance will give some momentum heading into the 2017 season.

- NZ Herald