5 players who will excite

By Dale Budge

1 Jarryd Hayne (Titans): C'mon who isn't intrigued to see if Hayne can find the form that made him arguably the best player in the world before his defection to the NFL?

He looked a touch big in his late season NRL return last year but with a full off-season under his belt the phenomenally gifted Hayne could make the Titans the team to beat in Auckland this weekend.

2 Bevan French (Eels): Hardly a surprise French is the guy I am most looking forward to seeing this weekend. He was electric for the Eels (sorry I couldn't resist the pun!) last year and was even more dangerous when he was handed the fullback role.

He might be the fastest player in the competition and should be one of the most dangerous players on show at Eden Park.

3 Matt Dufty (Dragons): Dufty is one of the most highly-regarded young players in the NRL and will be a near certainty to start for the rebuilding Dragons this year.

His best position may well be fullback and a big NRL Nines might urge coach Paul McGregor to throw Dufty the No1 jumper and move Kangaroo star Josh Dugan to the centres.

Dufty could also be an option to replace injured halfback Drew Hutchison in the halves if he showcases his playmaking skills at Eden Park.

4 Brian Kelly (Sea Eagles): The Sea Eagles are looking for at least one NRL starting centre with Jamie Lyon retiring and Steve Matai somewhat constantly injured.

Brian Kelly signed on with the Sea Eagles having spent time with the Titans in the Under-20s. A fast and powerful centre in a similar mold to Dylan Walker, Kelly is a genuine star to keep an eye on this weekend with the extra space on offer.

5 Curtis Scott (Storm): Injury ruined his 2016 season but the extremely talented Scott is set to establish himself this year. A utility back capable of playing in the halves, centres or out wide Scott should be a regular starter for the Storm this year. How he plays at the NRL Nines could determine whether he partners with Cooper Cronk in the halves or plays wider out. Dale Budge

- NZ Herald