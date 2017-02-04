Boxing: Joseph Parker to fight in NZ

Joseph Parker's first WBO title defence will be on home soil.

The Kiwi heavyweight boxer's promoters Duco Events have won the purse bid for the fight against Hughie Fury.

Duco put down a bid of just over three million American dollars.

The purse split will be 60-40 in favour of Joseph Parker.

In a tweet WBO Boxing's President claimed the bout would take place in Auckland on the first of April.

After enjoying the Christmas break with family and friends, Parker joked that he now needed to drop some weight in preparation for a Fury showdown.

"I've put on a bit - I love those burgers and pies - but it's time to get back to work and focusing.

"I'm probably weighing 115-116kg, so would need to lose 5-6kg, but I haven't jumped on the scale yet. It may be more, who knows."

His return to training means he will be unable to attend two key events in his calendar - the Halberg Awards, where he is a finalist as Sportsman of the Year and Favourite Sporting Moment, and the NRL Auckland Nines, where he was due run water for the NZ Warriors.

"Sorry to the Warriors boys," said Parker. "I said I'd be there to support them and encourage them to pick up that trophy, but I'll watching from overseas."

- NZ Herald