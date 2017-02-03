Baku, Madrid bid to host 2019 Champions League final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) " UEFA says Baku and Madrid have bid to host the 2019 Champions League final.

The Olympic Stadium in Baku will be a 2020 European Championship venue, and Atletico Madrid's new Metropolitano Stadium will open this year.

UEFA has returned to an open tender process after years of awarding the match without bids.

This season's Champions League final will be played at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, which was overlooked for Euro 2020.

Next year, the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, will host the match weeks before the World Cup kicks off in neighboring Russia.

UEFA says seven stadiums entered the 2019 Europa League final bid contest. They include Baku, Euro 2020 venue Hampden Park in Glasgow and the home stadiums of Besiktas in Istanbul and Sevilla.