Olympic champion Australians into women's QFs in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) " Olympic champion Australia reached the quarterfinals of the IRB Sydney Sevens tournament on Friday after three wins on the opening day.

Australia beat Fiji 26-17 after defeating Ireland 29-0 and Brazil 24-7.

New Zealand, which lost to Australia in the Olympic final, also advanced to the quarterfinals after three wins, as did Russia.

The women's quarterfinal lineup on Saturday has New Zealand playing France, Ireland taking on the United States, Australia playing Fiji and Russia up against Canada.

The men's competition begins Saturday and concludes Sunday.

