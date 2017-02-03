1:23am Sat 4 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Davis Cup: France takes 2-0 lead over Japan

TOKYO (AP) " Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon gave France a 2-0 lead over Japan after singles victories in a Davis Cup World Group first-round match on Friday.

Simon beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the second singles match after Gasquet overpowered Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the opener at Ariake Colloseum.

Japan's top-ranked player Kei Nishikori has opted out of the tournament due to a busy schedule.

Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama are scheduled to play Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the doubles on Saturday.

France holds a 3-0 advantage over Japan in Davis Cup head-to-heads.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 04 Feb 2017 02:48:40 Processing Time: 18ms