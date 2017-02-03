1:02am Sat 4 February
European Tour says Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) " European Tour says Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

