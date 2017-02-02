New Inter signing Gagliardini relishing Juventus test

MILAN (AP) " Roberto Gagliardini could have been playing for Juventus but instead he will be lining up against the five-time Serie A champion on Sunday.

Gagliardini rose to prominence as one of the stars of a youthful Atalanta team, which went on an impressive run in the first half of the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder's performances caught the eye of clubs in Italy and abroad, and Juventus was said to be particularly interested before Inter Milan swooped in.

"I don't know about that and I don't care, what matters is that I'm here now," Gagliardini said. "I didn't even think about coming to Inter, I was happy at Atalanta. Then an important offer came in from Inter and it was a positive deal. But I don't know anything about Juve."

Inter splashed out around 28 million euros ($30 million) on Gagliardini.

It reportedly paid Atalanta 2 million euros for loan rights through June 2018, and another 23 million euros for Gagliardini's full rights at the end of the season, plus 3 million more euros in eventual bonuses.

A lot of money for someone who was playing second-division football little more than a year ago, and who didn't even make his Serie A debut until May.

Gagliardini progressed through the ranks at Atalanta but was loaned out to Serie B sides Cesena, Spezia, and Vicenza before returning to the Bergamo club at the end of January, last year.

His progression since Gian Piero Gasperini took over as coach in the offseason has been steep, and Gagliardini was given his first callup to Italy in November, after only nine Serie A appearances.

"I've changed mentally under Gasperini. With him I've changed the concept about my game," Gagliardini said. "Before it wasn't really clear to me how to put my characteristics to the best use of the team.

"He was happy for me for the move to Inter, a bit less so for Atalanta."

Gagliardini was thrown straight in at the deep end at Inter, making his debut just days after completing his move.

And the midfielder didn't wilt under pressure, with a man-of-the-match performance in a 3-1 win against Chievo Verona.

Indeed, Gagliardini almost scored on his debut with three good chances, including a diving header which was kept out by a great save from Stefano Sorrentino.

Gagliardini, who appears to have completed the Inter midfield, has been an ever present, starting all three league matches since joining the Nerazzuri as well as the Italian Cup victory over Bologna.

He was an unused subsitute in the quarterfinal defeat to Lazio, which put an end to Inter's nine-match winning run.

"I still have to improve a lot," Gagliardini said. "I should be more clinical and believe in myself more. This year has been ... maybe too quick a growth. But now I will give everything to stay here."

Next up for Gagliardini and Inter is a visit on Sunday to Juventus, which the Nerazzurri beat 2-1 in September.

"It's my first match against Juve, certainly it's a very difficult test," Gagliardini said. "The Bianconeri are the strongest team in the league, but we're going there to get a result.

"If we win, it will send a message to the rest of the league that we can be in the top three."

Inter is fourth, three points behind third-place Napoli and five behind Roma. Napoli visits Bologna on Saturday, while Roma hosts Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Juventus is nine points ahead of Inter.

"Whoever wins will feel closer to their aim. Ours at the moments in third place," Gagliardini added.

"Looking at the table we can fight for it with Roma and Napoli, but because we're behind them it doesn't just depend on us. The matches between us might allow us to overtake them."