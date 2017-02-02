Rain falling in Napier ahead of second ODI

Rain is falling steadily ahead of today's second Chappell-Hadlee one-day international between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.

The match is due to start at 2pm, but could be delayed with some forecasts suggesting inclement weather will linger until 4pm.

The news is great for farmers, with the Hawke's Bay hills looking like crumpled brown paper.

However, cricket fans are becoming accustomed to matches being disrupted in the region and the local proverb "if you want to be break a drought, schedule a cricket match" has gained further traction.

Last year's ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan was one example. The match was abandoned late in the afternoon. On that occasion the ground was soaked after struggling to drain from a sustained downpour.

Temperatures today will be in the mid-20s, accompanied by a northerly breezes.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0 after beating Australia by six runs in Auckland on Monday.

nzherald.co.nz will live blog the second ODI from 1.30pm while Radio Sport and the Alternative Commentary Collective will both provide live commentary from Napier.

- NZ Herald