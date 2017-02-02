Does this explain Ronda Rousey's shock defeats?

The reason for Ronda Rousey's last two UFC knock-out defeats may have been revealed.

The former bantamweight champion had a 12-0 record before suffering knock-out defeats to Holly Holm at UFC 193 and then against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December.

Both defeats exposed Rousey's weak chin which may have been explained by bantamweight title contender Julianna Pena.

Pena has revealed in the UFC Unfiltered podcast that Rousey doesn't let sparring partners hit her in the face.

"She's not allowed to get hit in sparring. These girls have to sign these waivers to say that 'We never hit Ronda, and we'll never talk about this type of training ever' and all this stuff, you know? She's not really taking the toll in the fight camp of getting punched in the face legitimately, so she doesn't really know what that feels like," Pena said, according to a BloodyElbow.com transcript.

"She's a superstar and they don't want to see her get any damage. So, it's like whenever the girls would go hard on her, whenever they'd come forward and start banging it out on her, they'd tell them, 'Hey. Knock it off. Stop it. Don't hit her so hard, and then sign this waiver and say that you were never here and that you never punched her. Don't ever talk about how well you did in training and stuff like that because you have to sign this dotted line or else we'll sue you for a million dollars.'"

UFC president Dana White yesterday revealed after a recent conversation with the face of women's MMA, said he believes Rousey "is probably done" with fighting.

"In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now - and again, I don't like saying right here, right now, because it's up to her - but I wouldn't say she fights again," White told the "UFC Unfiltered" podcast.

"I think she's probably done. She's going to ride off into the sunset and start living life outside of fighting."

