Cricket: How to lose eight wickets for eight runs

England lost eight wickets for just eight runs as they threw away the chance of winning a Twenty20 series in India this morning.

Chasing 203 to win the series decider in Bangalore, England looked in position to make a late charge at 119 for two in the 14th over with Eoin Morgan on 40 and Joe Root 42.

However that's when the innings completely fell apart. England were dismissed 19 balls later with four players failing to score, handing India a 75-run victory.

Yuzvendra Chahal did most of the damage, finishing with 6-25 - the best ever my an Indian bowler in Twenty20s.

The final 19 balls of England's innings

W W ... W 1 1 1 1 W . 4 W . W W . W

Fall of wickets

3-119

4-119

5-119

6-123

7-127

8-127

9-127

10-127

- NZ Herald