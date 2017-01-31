Basketball: Corey Webster denies assault charges

Amelia Wade is a court reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Basketball star Corey Webster has denied two charges of assault and one count of assault with intent to injure.

The 28-year-old Tall Black entered the plea at the North Shore District Court and was remanded on bail until his next appearance next month.

His lawyer, Fletcher Pilditch, asked Webster be excused from his next appearance but Judge Philippa

Cunningham said he had to attend.

The basketballer was supported at the hearing by his girlfriend who has been at every one of his appearances.

Webster was arrested at a Takapuna nightspot on November 30 and was originally charged with common assault. The other two charges were added at his last appearance.

Webster will reappear in court in March.

- NZ Herald