Streaker at Black Caps-Australia ODI cricket game let off with a warning

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

A streaker at the Black Caps v Australia cricket match has escaped a fine and been let off with a warning.

Cricket fans watched as the pasty spectator took to the pitch at Eden Park completely naked, with his hat in hand during the first ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee series at Eden Park yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said a 24-year-old man was warned, but no charges were laid.

Videos posted on Twitter showed three security guards in orange shirts running after the man.

The man tries to jump the boundary fence but trips, landing on his side, and the guards catch up with him.

One jumps on top of him and a handful of others hold him down before covering him up and walking him out of the grounds.

Members of the crowd can be seen jumping up from their seats to get a better look at the commotion.

The Black Caps managed to stay focused, despite the distraction, avoiding a near-comeback from the Australians to win by six runs.

- NZ Herald