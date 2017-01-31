9:54am Tue 31 January
Listen: The ACC's call of the Eden Park streaker

Maybe it was a premonition of the Australian cricket side falling at the last hurdle.

Much like the Aussies falling an agonizing seven runs short of what would have been one of the great unexpected run chases, earlier in their innings a streaker just missing out on the perfect chase.

The man ran onto the Eden Park pitch during through the Australian innings, evading security guards in the middle of the field before making a break for the exits.

He attempted to jump over a boundary fence at the Northwestern part of the ground but tripped, landing on his side, with the guards able to catch up with him.

The Alternative Commentary Collective team were metres from the escape attempt and provided the perfect running commentary of the streaker.

Listen to the Alternative Commentary Collective's call:

