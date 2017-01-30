Cricket: Streaker's failed attempt to dodge guards at Black Caps v Australia game

A not-so sun smart streaker will not only be nursing a bruised ego, but a bruised body after a failed attempt to dodge security guards today.

Cricket fans watched as a pasty spectator took to the pitch at Eden Park in his birthday suit, with his sunhat in hand.

Videos posted on Twitter show three security guards in orange shirts running after the man during the Black Caps v Australia game.

The man tries to jump over the boundary fence but trips, landing on his side, with the guards able to catch up with him.

One jumps on top of him and a handful of others hold him down before covering him up and walking him out of the grounds.

Members of the crowd can be seen jumping up from their seats to get a better look at the commotion.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Black Caps survive scare to take first blood in Chappell-Hadlee trophy Cricket: Black Caps overcome remarkable Marcus Stoinis innings to win thriller Sideswipe: January 17: The truth about women

Newstalk ZB producer Guy Heveldt tweeted: "That streaker absolutely nailed himself jumping over the hoardings. That would've...hurt."

Another Twitter user said: "Hope the streaker got smashed after he smashed himself #egg."

How did the Streaker run up so fast after speeding the ground while the cricket is on then the exit gates before being taken out by himself — Matthew Nicholas (@MrMattNicholas) January 30, 2017

Hope the streaker got smashed after he smashed himself #egg — Happy wife, happy... (@Parata316) January 30, 2017

- NZ Herald