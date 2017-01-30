9:33pm Mon 30 January
Cricket: Streaker's failed attempt to dodge guards at Black Caps v Australia game

A streaker invades Eden Park during today's Black Caps v Australia match. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz
A streaker invades Eden Park during today's Black Caps v Australia match. Photo / www.photosport.co.nz

A not-so sun smart streaker will not only be nursing a bruised ego, but a bruised body after a failed attempt to dodge security guards today.

Cricket fans watched as a pasty spectator took to the pitch at Eden Park in his birthday suit, with his sunhat in hand.


Videos posted on Twitter show three security guards in orange shirts running after the man during the Black Caps v Australia game.

The man tries to jump over the boundary fence but trips, landing on his side, with the guards able to catch up with him.

One jumps on top of him and a handful of others hold him down before covering him up and walking him out of the grounds.

Members of the crowd can be seen jumping up from their seats to get a better look at the commotion.

Newstalk ZB producer Guy Heveldt tweeted: "That streaker absolutely nailed himself jumping over the hoardings. That would've...hurt."

Another Twitter user said: "Hope the streaker got smashed after he smashed himself #egg."


- NZ Herald

