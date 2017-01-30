Ma'a Nonu and mates cop holiday ban from rugby boss

Toulon's flamboyant owner cancelled his players' holidays as an angry response to their latest loss.

Ma'a Nonu and team mates were told they would be banned from taking their annual break during the three-week Six Nations hiatus.

The 20-23 loss to new Top 14 leaders La Rochelle was the last straw for Mourad Boudjellal, who made his money form a comic book business.

"I apologise to the fans. I was almost expecting to lose this game," he said.

"Holidays are cancelled. I don't care about airline tickets or anything like that, it's their problem."

But coach Mike Ford managed to win a concession - the players will get a one week break.

"I have spoken to Mourad. We will have a week of rest until February 5," said Ford.

"We trained well and we had a clear, concise game plan. But the players have to ask themselves if they were ready for the battle, for the war."

Toulon - minus Nonu, Matt Giteau and Leigh Halfpenny - will play in the new Brisbane Global 10s on February 11 and 12.

- NZ Herald