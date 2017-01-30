Reaction: Roger Federer's 18th grand slam

How the world reacted to Roger Federer's 18th grand slam title.

"This one stands alone, this is in its own category" - Roger Federer after claiming his 18th grand slam after a six-month hiatus.

pic.twitter.com/Ap8aZGhBNf — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 29, 2017

"It's just amazing the way that he's playing after such a long time without being on the tour ... congratulations" - beaten finalist Rafael Nadal.

As it happened: Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal, Australian Open final

"Roger Federer has solidified himself as the greatest of all time" - seven-time slam winner John McEnroe.

6 months out and straight to win @AustralianOpen... we all aware what a insane feat that is??at 35..#justchecking huge congrats to Federer — jamie delgado (@DelgadoJamie) January 29, 2017

Everyone stop right now .. take 6 months off. Come back. Win ..... can't believe what I watched. Congrats to my friend @rogerfederer — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 29, 2017

And to @RafaelNadal ... one of the classiest champions I've ever known. Tennis is lucky for having you in it ... GRANDE — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 29, 2017

What a great and amazing match to wake up for. Thank you Roger, thank you Rafa. @AustralianOpen — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) January 29, 2017

Congratulations @RogerFederer on Grand Slam win No. 18! As a huge fan of tennis and you, don't stop there. pic.twitter.com/PVDuEzJnI6 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) January 29, 2017

Federer showing that us oldies are becoming the norm in sport rather that the exception! #4moreyears — Nick Willis (@nickwillis) January 29, 2017

Roger Federer XVIII

Greatest of all time! — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 29, 2017





Take 6 months off and come back and win a slam...... #GOAT — deniskudla (@deniskudla) January 29, 2017

