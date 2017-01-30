10:46am Mon 30 January
Reaction: Roger Federer's 18th grand slam

Roger Federer answers questions at a press conference after defeating Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at the Australian Ope. Photo / Ap
How the world reacted to Roger Federer's 18th grand slam title.

"This one stands alone, this is in its own category" - Roger Federer after claiming his 18th grand slam after a six-month hiatus.


"It's just amazing the way that he's playing after such a long time without being on the tour ... congratulations" - beaten finalist Rafael Nadal.


As it happened: Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal, Australian Open final

"Roger Federer has solidified himself as the greatest of all time" - seven-time slam winner John McEnroe.


- NZ Herald

