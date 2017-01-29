11:20pm Sun 29 January
Tennis: Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal, Australian Open final

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in action.
Live updates of the much-anticipated Australian Open men's final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

What's at stake is bigger than just Federer-Nadal XXXV, or even the Australian Open title. There's also history to play for: If Federer wins, he'll add an 18th Grand Slam trophy to his career record total, putting distance between himself and his rivals. If Nadal wins his 15th, he'll pass Pete Sampras for sole possession of second place on the all-time list, and pull tantalisingly close to Federer's 17.


