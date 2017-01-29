All Black coach says Wellington Sevens turn-out 'disappointing'

The All Blacks Sevens coach has hit out at the Wellington Sevens' plummeting attendance, saying turn-out at this year's event is mind-blogging and disappointing.

Fewer than 10,000 people turned out to Westpac Stadium yesterday, with only about 1000 left to cheer on New Zealand at the end of the night.

Organisers had been expecting larger crowds today, but the stadium appears to be even emptier.

In years gone by the tournament was a highlight on Wellington's events calendar, drawing tens of thousands of costumed revellers for the nation's biggest dress up party.

But its flagging popularity has sparked concerns that its days in Wellington may be numbered.

All Blacks Sevens coach Scott Waldrom told Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch he couldn't believe how small the event had become.

He said he grew up loving the Sevens as a highlight of his year, and it was mind-boggling to think how much the event had declined.

Waldrom said New Zealand Rugby may have to rethink holding the tournament in Wellington.

"The danger could be you lose it for two years and someone else picks it up.

"World Rugby will say, this tournament is going so well, why could we risk going back to there."

