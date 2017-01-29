Tennis: Serena Williams adds to ever-growing legend

Serena Williams has added to her ever-growing legend, beating sister Venus 6-4 6-4 in the Australian Open final on Saturday night.

In a match that was as awkward as it was entertaining, Serena overcame nerves and the discomfort of playing her great friend to add yet another achievement to one of the greatest resumes in tennis history.

In the men's doubles final, Australia's John Peers teamed up with Henri Kontinen to deny the Bryan brothers yet another grand slam title.

Venus Williams is the definition of a gracious loser.

Speaking to the crowd at Rod Laver Arena following sister Serena's Australian Open win, she was humble, spoke highly of her sibling and said she was grateful to even be "breathing" let alone be part of a grand slam final.

A big part of both Venus and Serena's success has been their family. Venus was thanking her camp, but one shout-out didn't go as planned.

The 36-year-old wanted to thank sister Isha, but Isha was nowhere to be seen.

"Sister Isha, where are you?" Venus said as she scanned the crowd before realising she wasn't at the stadium. "She didn't come?"

The crowd laughed along as Venus held a hand up to her mouth and managed a chuckle herself. "I get it. It is too hard. I get it. Isha, I love you."

Rennae Stubbs reported Isha found it too hard to watch in person.

"Isha went back to the hotel and she watched it on television," Stubbs said. "She didn't want to be around it. She said as soon as it was over she was going to be back here."

Perfectly understandable, too.

