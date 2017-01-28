Latest updates: Fiji strike early blow in 'death pool'

Olympic champions Fiji have struck first in the Wellington Sevens "pool of death", rallying to beat Australia 26-12 in the third game of the opening day.

The Pacific wizards started slowly, conceding the first try and trailing 12-5 at half-time, before running in three tries over the final seven minutes.

Grouped with early IRB series leaders South Africa and Olympic upstarts Japan, the Fijians would have faced a tough task winning out of pool play with an opening loss.

The TAB has the Blitz Boks as initial favourites for the Wellington tournament at $2, with Rio gold medalists Fiji ($3.75), defending champions New Zealand ($4) and England ($5.50) next most fancied.

South Africa easily accounted for the Japanese 33-0 in a rematch of the Olympic bronze-medal game, while Wales also overwhelmed Russia 33-0 and Canada topped Scotland 28-19 in early fixtures.

Spectators have been typically slow to arrive at Westpac Stadium, with only a few in their seats through the first hour's play.

ALL BLACKS SEVENS FACE SIR GORDON IN OPENER

For almost quarter of a century the doyen of NZ Sevens success, the spectre of Sir Gordon Tietjens looms large over the home team, as they prepare to defend their Wellington Sevens title this weekend.

Sir Gordon finally stepped down from the New Zealand coaching role after a disappointing 2016 Rio Olympic campaign, but wasn't on the open market long, before he was snapped up by Samoa.

Guess who the All Blacks Sevens face first up at Westpac Stadium this afternoon?

"Yeah, it couldn't have been written any better," NZ assistant coach Scott Waldrom told Radio Sport's Nigel Yalden. "There was a one-in-four chance of that happening - it was like it was inevitable.

"I guess it was going to come as some stage."

This will be Sir Gordon's first official outing with the Samoans since taking up the new appointment. While he was lurking in the shadows as "technical advisor" at the first two stops of the 2016/17 IRB Sevens circuit last month, he was still under NZ Rugby contract until the end of the year.

Over those two tournaments, Samoa compiled a three-win, seven-loss record, losing the Trophy Final to Canada in Dubai, so considerable interest surrounds how they will respond to their new mentor, who is renowned as a tough taskmaster.

Waldrom doesn't think the NZ players will be overawed by the familiar figure stalking the side-lines in unfamiliar colours.

"We got pretty used to seeing him around at Cape Town and Dubai. He was there the whole time anyway and they trained right next to us in Cape Town, so I think most of the boys have gotten past him being with the opposition.

"There's something different about this team at the moment. They're just really focused on their performances as individuals, getting the small things right and the big picture will take care of itself.

"We haven't really focused on [Tietjens]. We know it's in the background, but it's something we can't control.

"The guys are just going to go out there and make sure we get that win in the first game."

The opening game of the Wellington Sevens, between Wales and Russia, is scheduled for 11am, while NZ v Samoa kicks off at 1.41pm.

The full schedule for today is:

11am Wales v Russia

11.23am Scotland v Canada

11.46am Fiji v Australia

12.09pm South Africa v Japan

12.32pm Kenya v Argentina

12.55pm England v Papua New Guinea

1.18pm USA v France

1.41pm NZ v Samoa

2.24pm Wales v Canada

2.47pm Scotland v Russia

3.10pm Fiji v Japan

3.33pm South Africa v Australia

3.56pm Kenya v Papua New Guinea

4.19pm England v Argentina

4.42pm USA v Samoa

5.05pm NZ v France

6pm Russia v Canada

6.26pm Scotland v Wales

6.52pm Australia v Japan

7.18pm South Africa v Fiji

7.44pm Argentina v Papua New Guinea

8.10pm England v Kenya

8.36pm France v Samoa

9.02pm NZ v USA

KOROI BRINGS X-FACTOR TO ALL BLACKS SEVENS

All Blacks Sevens coaching staff have high hopes for teenager sensation Vilimoni Koroi, on debut at the Wellington tournament this weekend.

The 18-year-old Feilding High School phenom has impressed assistant coach Scott Waldrom in his first campaign with the national squad and thinks he provides something the programme has missed for a while.

Since Waldrom's fellow assistant Tomasi Cama stopped playing.

"He's put his hand u, so we've given him an opportunity to see how he goes on the world stage," Waldrom told Radio Sport's Nigel Yalden. "Having someone like Tomasi around to mentor and guide him is going to be a massive boost for him.

"He's just got that natural confidence and ability to play with the ball, to draw in defenders and find space.

"I'm excited, we haven't had that playmaker since Tomasi stopped playing, so it's exciting to have someone like that in the mix and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do."

