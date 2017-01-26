Tennis: Roger Federer wins five set thriller to make Australian Open final

The possibility of a dream Australian Open decider between Roger Federer and old adversary Rafael Nadal remains alive after the Swiss maestro edged countryman Stan Wawrinka in a thrilling semi-final on Thursday night.

Making a return to elite tennis after six months out following knee surgery, Federer finally put Wawrinka to the sword 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena, becoming the oldest man to make a grand slam final since 39-year-old Ken Rosewall in 1974.

Chasing his elusive 18th major title, the 35-year-old will face either Nadal or Bulgarian 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the final, with that pair to square off on Friday night.

Federer looked like he would wrap up the match in straight sets and march into his 28th grand slam final - including six in Melbourne - when he was up two sets and with Wawrinka walking off the court almost in tears to have his knee strapped.

Wawrinka's frustration showed midway through the second set when the fourth seed snapped his racquet over his knee, earning a code violation, after going down an early break.

But Wawrinka, who won the 2014 title at Melbourne Park, returned from the injury time-out a driven man and attempted to rip the chapter from the fairytale book.

The US Open champion won 20 of a possible 26 points to crush Federer in the third set and take the early break in the fourth.

Federer levelled but Wawrinka wouldn't be denied when he had another three break points at 4-4 before he served out the set.



Federer said he couldn't find his rhythm.

"He relaxed really, and I couldn't serve well as I did the next thing I know it was hard to stop the bleeding," Federer said.

"I fought in the fourth, and I could not get my rhythm back.

"Stan was playing with nothing to lose."

It was Federer's turn to then leave the court for an injury time-out on an upper leg injury.

With a break point hanging over Wawrinka's head, a double fault gifted Federer a crucial fifth set break and he then served out the match to love.

"He gave a bit of a cheap break, I did not really deserve it at that moment," Federer said.

"But after that I saw it home and I could not be happier right now."

Federer last lifted a grand slam trophy at Wimbledon in 2012 while he hasn't won at Melbourne Park since 2010.

- AP