Happy honeymooners Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn post first pic after wedding

A week after their big day, the newlyweds Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn have shared their first photo with the public while on honeymoon.

And fittingly, the sports power couple are pictured not at an island resort or sipping champagne at a faraway city, but on a hill after a 20km run.

Dressed in shorts and T-shirt and singlet, Gemma shared the photo of the pair on social media tonight.

A photo posted by Gemma Flynn (@gemflynn) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

The caption read: "Not your average honeymoon kicking off with a 20km run but I wouldn't change a thing.''

She ended her post with the hashtag #happy.

It appears the newly weds are pictured at Big Hill Track, in Arrowtown, Otago.

Fans of the couple were ecstatic they shared a photo while on honeymoon.

One person commented: "Can't beat a good mission up Big Hill Track!''

Another fan was more worried about Gemma not changing her Instagram profile name, which is currently GemFlynn.

"She needs to change her profile to Gemma McCaw.''

Meanwhile, the former All Black captain has also hopped on social media today.

McCaw posted a link to NZ mattress company Sleep & Co - for which his new wife is a brand ambassador. The link includes a photo of Gemma sitting on a mattress on the ground.

"If you're after a new mattress check out this new online venture [former All Black Ali Williams] Ali and I are involved with."

The website appeared to face some technical issues following McCaw's endorsement.

The company offered an apology to the public: "Hi everyone, our sincere apologies for the website taking longer than usual to load. We have been inundated with enquiries since Richie's post!

"Our tech team are working on this as we speak. Thanks for your understanding.''

- NZ Herald