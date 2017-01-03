Tennis updates: Jade Lewis squanders chances against Venus Williams

Young Kiwi wildcard Jade Lewis has let a royal chance slip through her fingers at the ASB Classic, losing the opening set of her first-round encounter against tennis superstar Venus Williams.

Lewis had broken her rival's service three times, but could not capitalize on two opportunities to serve out the set, ultimately falling in a tiebreak.

The pair resumed their clash this afternoon, after it was interrupted by rain at 2-2 in the opening set last night.

Second seed Williams appeared bothered by the blustery Auckland winds and faced six break points, before Lewis finally prevailed in their first game back.

Although Williams quickly broke back, Lewis broke again and actually served for the first set at 5-4. She could not capitalize, but immediately broke again, as Williams served up three doubles faults.

The Kiwi again served for the set at 6-5, but found no way past the veteran American.

In the tiebreak, Williams was in total control, cruising to a 7-2 outcome.

MORE TO COME

- NZ Herald