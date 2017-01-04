Venus, Serena double act in another big day at ASB Classic

Michael Burgess is a sports writer for the Herald on Sunday.

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

It will be another log jammed day at the ASB Classic on Wednesday, after the night session was abandoned for the second successive time at this tournament.

The tournament organisers - and the unlucky fans - must be cursing their luck - with a total of four games played across the Monday and Tuesday evening sessions.

Tuesday's night session was abandoned at 9:30pm due to incessant rain, with Venus Williams and Kiwi hope Jade Lewis locked at 2-2.

It means Wednesday will offer a bumper lineup, with a total of 20 singles and doubles matches scheduled across four courts at the ASB Tennis Centre.

Venus and Serena Williams headline the day session on centre court, against Lewis and Madison Brengle respectively.

The winner of the Williams/Lewis clash will be forced to play a second match later in the evening, along with the victor of the incomplete Ana Konjuh and Kirsten Flipkens first round match.

Caroline Wozniacki headlines the night session, while impressive youngster Naomi Osaka will face either Lewis or Venus Williams.

"We've just got to go through this scenario," said ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge.

"We are not immune to it, like any other outdoor tennis tournament. There have been Grand Slams that have got far bigger fields and far bigger backlogs than us that have to deal with this. We are lucky, for the size of our draw we have got three and a half match courts. For us to catch up is actually pretty quick. It's not as bad as it could be at the moment but we need some dry weather tomorrow."

Continued below.

Related Content Tennis: Game, Set and Match Podcast Jan 3 Tennis: Caroline Wozniacki serves up a warning Video ASB Classic wrap - Day 2

ORDER OF PLAY

CENTRE COURT start 12:30 pm

[WC] J. Lewis (NZL) vs [2] V. Williams (USA) 22

[4] B. Strycova (CZE) vs L. Safarova (CZE)

[1] S. Williams (USA) vs M. Brengle (USA)

[8] A. Konjuh (CRO) or K. Flipkens (BEL) vs Y. Wickmayer (BEL)

Not Before 6:30 pm

N. Osaka (JPN) vs [WC] J. Lewis (NZL) or [2] V. Williams (USA)

V. Lepchenko (USA) vs [3] C. Wozniacki (DEN)

GRANDSTAND start 12:30 pm

[8] A. Konjuh (CRO) vs K. Flipkens (BEL) 64 25

[6] A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) vs J. Goerges (GER)

M. Lucic-Baroni (CRO) vs [7] J. Ostapenko (LAT)

Not Before 4:00 pm

A. Rosolska (POL) / T. Townsend (USA) vs [WC] M. Erakovic (NZL) / L. Robson (GBR)

[6] A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) or J. Goerges (GER) vs N. Broady (GBR) or D. Kovinic (MNE)

COURT 2 start 11:00 am

T. Maria (GER) / N. Melichar (USA) vs D. Schuurs (NED) / R. Voracova (CZE) 22

Not Before 12:30 pm

N. Broady (GBR) vs D. Kovinic (MNE)

K. Nara (JPN) vs L. Davis (USA)

TBA - [WC] J. Lewis (NZL) / E. Routliffe (CAN) vs S. Aoyama (JPN) / M. Ninomiya (JPN)

TBA - K. Flipkens (BEL) / J. Ostapenko (LAT) vs [2] H. Chan (TPE) / Y. Chan (TPE)

COURT 5 start 12:30 pm

[4] G. Dabrowski (CAN) / Z. Yang (CHN) vs J. Rae (GBR) / A. Smith (GBR)

M. Irigoyen (ARG) / I. Soylu (TUR) vs M. Kato (JPN) / A. Rodionova (AUS)

TBA - [1] L. Safarova (CZE) / B. Strycova (CZE) vs A. Beck (GER) / J. Goerges (GER)

TBA - A. Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) / Y. Wickmayer (BEL) vs [3] K. Bertens (NED) / J. Larsson (SWE)

- NZ Herald