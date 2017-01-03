David Warner plunders Pakistan for record-breaking ton

Australian opener David Warner has become the first cricketer in history to score a century before lunch in a test match in Australia.

Warner and fellow opener Matt Renshaw have propelled the home side to an astonishing total of 126 without loss at lunch on Day One of their third test clash with Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner raced to three figures in just 78 deliveries and 118 minutes, exposing the tourists' impotent attack in ruthless fashion.

The dashing opener became just the fifth batsman in the history of the sport to celebrate a hundred in the first session of a test - and first ever to achieve the fabled feat in Australia.

Warner celebrated wildly in the final over before the meal break, having scampered back for a third run to complete his 18th test ton.

"It feels amazing," Warner said, during the lunch break. "I wasn't aware about the stats - team doctor Peter Brukner told me after I came off

"I only began to think about it [the hundred] when I was on about 80 and there were 25 minutes to go before lunch. Basically, I thought I'd just keep working hard to get us into a great position.

"But with the adrenaline pumping, you ride the wave and getting to the hundred was the result."

Not even Don Bradman ever managed to score a ton before lunch in Australia, although he did at Headingley in 1930 on his way to his legendary 334 not out.

It is the first time any batsman has achieved the feat, since Majid Khan in Karachi more than 40 years ago.

Warner is no stranger to scoring a century in a session of test cricket, having famously belted a ton in just 69 balls against India at Perth's WACA.

That 2011 innings was produced with sheer aggression, as was expected from a slugger who made his international Twenty20 debut before playing first-class cricket.

This time, the Australian vice-captain did it with panache, placement and pace, instead of raw power - as has been his way in recent years.

There wasn't a single six or dropped catch in the session.

Warner opted largely for classical strokes, creating singles with his athleticism and regularly hammering the ball through covers.

Warner was in his element, after Steve Smith won the toss, feasting on the many loose balls delivered by Pakistan's pacemen.

The visitors were also guilty of sloppy fielding, the most cringe-worthy culprit being Misbah-ul-Haq.

Captain Misbah watched a ball sail through his legs and to the rope in the third over. It was the fourth of Warner's 17 boundaries in the session.

Youngster Renshaw was made to look decidedly unremarkable in the first 100-run partnership between Australia's new-look opening combo. He scored a single run in the same time it took Warner to score 38 of them.

The Queenslander hadn't reached double figures when Warner brought up his half- century in 42 balls.

Misbah threw the ball to legspinner Yasir Shah after just 10 overs, frustrated by his quicks' lack of control, but it made little difference.

Australia were 69-0, already in a perfect position to push for a 3-0 series win.

TEST HUNDREDS SCORED BEFORE LUNCH ON DAY ONE

1902: 103 not out, Victor Trumper v England, Manchester

1926: 112no, Charles Macartney v England, Leeds

1930: 105no, Don Bradman v England, Leeds

1976: 108no, Majid Khan v New Zealand, Karachi

2017: 100no, David Warner v Pakistan at SCG