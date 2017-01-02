Tennis: Rain delays Serena Williams' opening match

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Serena Williams' much-anticipated first outing in Auckland has been delayed.

Play has been suspended at the ASB Classic due to rain, and won't start again until at least 8.45pm.

Tournament organisers are currently meeting to decide whether play will commence this evening.

Inclement weather has dogged the first day of the tournament, with showers off and on since 1.00pm

The final singles match of the day session, between Naomi Osaka and Annika Beck (currently at 6-2 2-1 to Japan's Osaka) still needs to be completed, before American star Williams makes her first appearance on the Auckland courts.

Williams' match, with French world No 70 Pauline Parmentier, is scheduled to start 30 minutes after the completion of the Osaka-Beck match.

If there is less than one hour of play of the night session, ticketholders will be entitled to a 50 per cent refund of their ticket price.

Box tickets, annual season tickets, complimentary tickets, ground passes and five year passes do not qualify for the refund policy.