Rugby: Dan Carter participates in bizarre pre-match tradition

Having a glass of champagne before an important rugby match isn't something you would see in Super Rugby.

However, in France, things are done differently, and former All Blacks first five Dan Carter has taken part in a unique rugby tradition.

Carter and his Racing 92 teammates took a swig of champagne before the start of their match against Toulon, while wearing blazers over their playing strips.

"A first time for everything!," Carter quipped on social media.

"Sticking to Racing tradition wearing our blazers & toasting a glass of Champagne before the match."

The pre-match bubbly didn't do the trick for Racing however, falling 17-11 to Toulon, with Carter's former All Blacks second-five partner Ma'a Nonu dotting down for a crucial try for Toulon.

- NZ Herald